'The Hunger Games' lands its Cato and Clove: All tributes cast

Tributes complete! Alexander Ludwig (Race to Witch Mountain) and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) have been cast as District 2 tributes Cato and Clove in the movie adaptation of The Hunger Games. They are the fiercest duo of the dreaded Careers alliance. Cato in particular is a nasty piece of work, and perhaps Katniss’ biggest competition in the reality TV fight to the death. A hulking, fiercely competitive specimen, he’s out for blood. His girl counterpart Clove is an expert knife-thrower and takes tremendous glee in her kills.

Ludwig and Fuhrman, who both boast longer resumes than the majority of newcomers previously cast as tributes, join an impressive bench alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley, Elizabeth Banks, and, as of yesterday, Woody Harrelson. In terms of major characters, that leaves only the casting of Cinna, Katniss’ beloved stylist, to be revealed. The Hunger Games goes into production this month and will be in theaters March 23, 2012.

