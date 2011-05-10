Steven Tyler's '(It) Feels So Good' -- a bigger comeback than J.Lo? Hear his new single here

American Idol hasn't produced a true hitmaker in a few seasons (David Cook was arguably the last "star" the show made), but it has certainly been a great launch pad for the judges' careers.

Kara DioGuardi found more new work as a songwriter and TV star, Jennifer Lopez resurrected her career with some hot singles ("On the Floor"; "I'm Into You"), and now Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has delivered his first solo single "(It) Feels So Good." Hear it after the jump:

It's been a remarkably long time since Tyler last lent his pipes to new music—the last Aerosmith album came out in 2004, and that was a collection of blues covers; for the last original Toxic Twins tracks, you have to go back to 2001's Just Push Play.

Tyler's voice hasn't lost any of the magic that made him a star in the first place, and the song's easy-going groove has the same kind of casual strut as the more pop-oriented stuff his band produced at the turn of the century (think "Jaded").

The video for "(It) Feels So Good" will premiere on American Idol this week, and Tyler is set to perform the song on the show's finale.

So who has had the better Idol-related comeback? Is it Lopez or Tyler? Choose your side in the comments below.