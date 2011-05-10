Meryl Streep to play Marie Curie

Meryl Streep will play Marie Curie in a special reading of Alan Alda's new play, Radiance: The Passion of Marie Curie. The cast also includes Amy Adams, Allison Janney, Liev Schreiber, and David Morse. Directed by Bob Balaban, the play anchors the World Science Festival's opening night gala on June 1 at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.

Radiance "explores the intellectual passions of the physicist/chemist most famous for her pioneering research on radioactivity, as well as her tumultuous private life marked by her strong determination to pursue both love and knowledge," according to a release. Tickets to the event are on sale at www.worldsciencefestival.com/gala.