Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff sing Adele's 'Rolling in the Deep' on 'Glee': Watch it here

Those crazy 25-year-old kids on Glee demonstrate once more their uncanny ability to turn any song a delightful shade of vanilla, this time with a meh-tastic version of Adele's cathartic, hell-hath-no-awesomeness-like-a-woman-scorned anthem "Rolling in the Deep."

Check out the scene below, in which Jonathan Groff's Jesse expresses his feelings to Lea Michele's Rachel the only way he knows how: By awkwardly re-contextualizing someone else's lyrics:

Is it deeply wrong, or can you roll with Groff and Michele's take on the song? Tell us what you think in the comments.