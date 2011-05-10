'American Reunion' gets Thomas Ian Nicholas on board. What other classic '90s teen ensembles do you want to see get back together?

It's happening American Pie fans: the whole gang will be back for the reunion! Universal confirms to EW that Thomas Ian Nicholas, who played pal Kevin Myers, is officially on board for American Reunion, the flick that will get the entire American Pie gang back together once again. Nichols will join Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Chris Klein, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Eugene Levy for the fourth installment. No word yet on the "Sherminator's" attendance.

While I'm quite excited that the original American Pie crew is getting back together for — terrible pun alert! — another serving, we know what the gang from East Great Falls have been up to, thanks to their subsequent sequel and Wedding. But what characters in other '90s high school flicks? There are some other movie reunions that need to happen. Namely, Can't Hardly Wait. We had but one evening with the graduates of Huntington High School (and an equally hilarious morning after), and while we more or less learned about their futures, I still want to see these people reunite.

The year 2013 will mark their 15th year reunion (WHY!?! HOW?!) so why not check in on Mike Dexter (Peter Facinelli) at his car wash job or see if those crazy kids Amanda Beckett (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Preston Meyers (Ethan Embry) actually made it work. Plus, think of how much fun they could have with Jerry O'Connell, who showed up a few pounds heavier for his cameo as Trip McNeely, and Jason Segel, who made his big-screen debut (!) as a stoner who really enjoyed a piece of watermelon.

I'd also love to see the folks from She's All That reunite to answer some burning questions. Did Laney (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Zach (Freddie Prinze Jr.) stay together, especially once she put her glasses back on? Did the campus DJ continue to teach people really detailed dance numbers specifically for the prom? Did Brock (Matthew Lillard) wind up on Celebrity Rehab?

Wouldn't you love to see Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) in her post-Election world? Could the girls from The Craft still be dabbling in witchery (or getting into politics)? Are dying to know if the kids from Varsity Blues are now coaching high school football in Texas? Of course, except for you, James Van Der Beek. We know you didn't want that life.

