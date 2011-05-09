Lady Gaga releases new single 'The Edge of Glory': Listen here

By Christian Blauvelt May 09, 2011 at 08:10 PM EDT
Advertisement

Lady Gaga just released her third single off Born This Way, "The Edge of Glory," co-written by Gaga, Fernando Garibay, and DJ White Shadow.

Clarence Clemons of the E Street Band lends his virtuosic saxophone skills to the power ballad, which Gaga claims she was inspired to write after the death of her grandfather in September.

"The song is about your last moment on earth, the moment of truth, the moment before you leave earth," she said in a fan-generated interview with Google earlier this year. Does it capture last-minute-on-earth rapture? Listen to it yourself after the break:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S08KonZiew4&feature=player_embedded

Follow the Music Mix on Twitter: @EWMusicMix

Read More on EW.com:

Lady Gaga to mentor 'American Idol' Top 4 contestants. Bring the drama!

Lady Gaga debuts 'Judas' video: Watch it here

Lady Gaga on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': 'I live halfway between fantasy and reality all times'

'Glee': Hear New Directions cover Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' here

Lady Gaga calls Madonna comparisons 'completely ridiculous' in NME interview

Lady Gaga's manager says Weird Al rejection was his fault

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com