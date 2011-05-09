Lady Gaga releases new single 'The Edge of Glory': Listen here

Lady Gaga just released her third single off Born This Way, "The Edge of Glory," co-written by Gaga, Fernando Garibay, and DJ White Shadow.

Clarence Clemons of the E Street Band lends his virtuosic saxophone skills to the power ballad, which Gaga claims she was inspired to write after the death of her grandfather in September.

"The song is about your last moment on earth, the moment of truth, the moment before you leave earth," she said in a fan-generated interview with Google earlier this year. Does it capture last-minute-on-earth rapture? Listen to it yourself after the break:

