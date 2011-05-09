Chris Hemsworth in 'Snow White and the Huntsman'
It's certainly been a big few days for Chris Hemsworth: The Australian actor is the star of the number one movie in the United States — thanks to Thor's $66 million dollar opening weekend (making it the second biggest opening of the year after last week's Fast Five) — and has been on the receiving end of positive reviews. And now EW can confirm that he's been offered the role of the huntsman in Universal's Snow White and the Huntsman.
Hemsworth, 27, is a good deal younger than either of the actors previously in talks with the studio (Viggo Mortensen, Hugh Jackman) but thanks to his performance in Thor and its strong opening, he's certainly looking rather heroic. Kristen Stewart told EW she's "almost positive" she'll be playing the role of Snow White, and Charlize Theron has long been committed to playing the evil queen in the Rupert Sanders-helmed film.
