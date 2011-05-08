Johnny Depp on 'The Lone Ranger'

Johnny Depp hopes to make a big-screen version of The Lone Ranger soon, but the masked guy who ends up yelling "Hi-yo, Silver!" better get used to being the sidekick.

This is sounding like Tonto's movie.

"I remember watching it as a kid, with Jay Silverheels and Clayton Moore, and going: 'Why is the f—ing Lone Ranger telling Tonto what to do?'" Depp tells EW, recalling the 1949-1957 TV show, which was seen decades longer in reruns. "I liked Tonto, even at that tender age, and knew Tonto was getting the unpleasant end of the stick here. That's stuck with me. And when the idea came up [for the movie], I started thinking about Tonto and what could be done in my own small way try to — 'eliminate' isn't possible — but reinvent the relationship, to attempt to take some of the ugliness thrown on the Native Americans, not only in The Lone Ranger, but the way Indians were treated throughout history of cinema, and turn it on its head."

Tonto's treatment especially bugged him because Depp had always been told his family was part Indian. "I guess I have some Native American somewhere down the line," he says. "My great grandmother was quite a bit of Native American, she grew up Cherokee or maybe Creek Indian. Makes sense in terms of coming from Kentucky, which is rife with Cherokee and Creek."

Depp is proud of that heritage, though it haunts him a little too. He imagines that at some point, his ancestors were subjected to horrifying violence, and the family offspring who came from those early couplings may not have occurred through consent.

Image Credit: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

"The interesting thing," he notes, "if you find out you've got Native American blood, which a lot of people do, is you think about where it comes from and go back and read the great books, Dee Brown's Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee or [John Ehle's] Trail of Tears, you have to think, somewhere along the line, I'm the product of some horrific rape. You just have that little sliver in your chemical makeup."

The Lone Ranger film would be shot with Depp's longtime friend Gore Verbinski, who directed the previous three Pirates of the Caribbean movies and Rango with him.

For more movie news, follow Anthony Breznican on Twitter @Breznican