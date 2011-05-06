Rihanna, New Kids on the Block, Chris Brown, Lenny Kravitz, and more set to rock Today show's Toyota concert series

NBC’s Today show recently announced the lineup for their annual concert series.

Flame-haired songstress Rihanna will kick off the Toyota-sponsored affair on May 22, making this her fourth time on the Rockefeller Plaza stage.

Nineties pop studs and upcoming tour brothers New Kids on the Block and the Backstreet Boys perform a few Fridays after, on June 3, while acts like Chris Brown, Train, an Maroon 5 all join later.

Check out the entire roster of performers after the jump:

May

5/27 Rihanna

June

6/2 – American Idol Winner and Runner Up (special Thursday performance)

6/3 – New Kids on the Block/Backstreet Boys

6/10 – The Script

6/17 – Kenny Chesney

6/24 – Bruno Mars

July

7/1 – Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Ne-Yo

7/8 – Blake Shelton

7/15 – Chris Brown

7/22 – Cee Lo Green

7/29 – Journey

August

8/5 – Maroon 5

8/12 – Zac Brown Band

8/19 – Enrique Iglesias

8/26 – Train

September

9/2 – Lenny Kravitz

And that’s not it! Today‘s press release teases that “Additional performances may be announced throughout the season.” Uh, Beyoncé anyone?

What do you think of their lineup? Let us know.

