Glee Friday Listen Here

Image Credit: Adam Rose/FoxI knew it. I knew this was going to happen when I clicked "play."

This just-released Glee cover of Rebecca Black's "Friday" is now officially stuck in my head, and I haven't been this unhappy since Mr. Schuester rapped for the first time. This utterly addictive rendition of the worst song I've ever heard, predominately featuring two of my fave male Glee vocalists (Sam and Artie), is now going to end up on my iPod, and I hate myself for it.

I had a similar feeling when I heard Glee's cover of Justin Bieber's "Baby." My foot tapped against its will. I found myself humming it on the way to work. When bored, I'd quietly listen to it just loud enough so those around me couldn't hear it. And instantly felt like a lesser human being doing all of those. Go ahead. Take a listen after the jump, but consider yourself warned.

