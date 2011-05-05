Genie Francis Young and Restless

By Lynette Rice May 05, 2011 at 09:14 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com

Scoop

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless! 

EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?

With any luck, we'll get some answers May 27 — the date of Laura Spencer's Francis' debut.

I hope Sharon stays lost. @EWLynette

For more:

Genie Francis on General Hospital: 'They cannot conceive a Laura who is a grown woman'

Genie Francis joins The Young and the Restless

Scoop
type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
runtime
  • 96 minutes
director

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com