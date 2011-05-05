Steven Spielberg's 'Lincoln' adds actors

Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, based on the Doris Kearns Goodwin book Team of Rivals, already has Daniel Day-Lewis and Sally Field as the Civil War president and his First Lady.

Now it's adding the team.

Tommy Lee Jones, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hal Holbrook, James Spader and John Hawkes are in talks to co-star in the movie, which focuses on the disparate group of political figures Lincoln chose to sit in his cabinet, drawing strength from the candor and differences of opinion.

DreamWorks partners Spielberg and Stacey Snider confirmed the actor discussions for the film, which starts shooting this fall for a planned release in late 2012.

Jones would plays congressman Thaddeus Stevens, a Pennsylvania politician and abolitionist who supported Lincoln and the war effort to keep the Confederacy as part of the United States, but afterward opposed Lincoln's moderate handling of the South and pushed for military occupation.

Gordon-Levitt (currently prepping to shoot The Dark Knight Rises) co-stars as Lincoln's son, Robert Todd Lincoln, the eldest of four boys, and the only one to survive into adulthood.

It's unclear who Spader, Holbrook and Hawkes might play, but DreamWorks says none of them is assassin John Wilkes Booth — though, to be honest, doesn't Hawkes, the Oscar-nominee for Winter's Bone, kind of look the part? Just saying….

Booth and the assassination may not even be part of the movie, which focuses more on Lincoln's life in the White House, less so his death.

Some other memorable character actors are also in talks for the movie: O Brother Where Art Thou's Tim Blake Nelson, Bruce McGill (Animal House, The Insider) and Joseph Cross (Milk, Running With Scissors).

