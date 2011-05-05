Nathan Lane, Robert Emms join Julia Roberts, Lily Collins in 'Snow White'

Funny man Nathan Lane and budding Brit Robert Emms (the upcoming Anonymous and War Horse) join the cast of the upcoming Snow White film directed by Tarsem Singh (Immortals, The Cell). This latest adaptation of the ineffaceable Grimm Brothers' fairy tale has already nabbed Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen, and Lily Collins (The Blind Side) as the titular maiden. Lane will play Brighton, the Queen's servant, and Emms is billed as Renbock, valet to Prince Alcott (Armie Hammer, The Social Network). The movie is scheduled for a June 29, 2012 release date.