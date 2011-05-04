'Piranha 3DD': Christopher Lloyd, Ving Rhames, and Paul Scheer return

By Tim Stack May 04, 2011 at 06:52 PM EDT
The cast for Dimension's Piranha 3DD, the sequel to last year's bloody remake, is growing: EW has learned exclusively that Christopher Lloyd, Ving Rhames (left), and Paul Scheer, who all survived last summer's Piranha 3D, will be returning for the sequel, which is currently in production. This time, the flesh-eating fish invade a water park and cause gory horror. Directed by John Gulager and starring Danielle Panabaker, Katrina Bowden, and Gary Busey, Piranha 3DD will hit theaters on November 23, 2011.

