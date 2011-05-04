Mariah Carey reveals twins' names

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have revealed the names of their newborn twins and they are mmmmarvelous. Not literally, but since the couple had teased online that their children's names began with the letter M, speculation had only increased. On Carey's official website, the couple announced that their son's name is Moroccan Scott Cannon and their daughter is named Monroe Cannon. Moroccan refers to the Moroccan Room in Carey's apartment (where Cannon proposed), and Scott is Cannon's middle name and his grandmother's maiden name. Monroe is named after Marilyn Monroe.