Katy Perry reveals the geek-chic album artwork for the 'Last Friday Night (TGIF)' Remixes

The cover to Katy Perry's remixed "Last Friday Night (TGIF)" single is about as dorky as album art gets — and, frankly, it's awesome. Very Joan Cusack in Sixteen Candles.

Those with a keen eye will recall Perry rocked the look last year in August for the Kids' Choice Awards, and it appears she was so fond of it, she's splashed it all over, which is great. Once you've seen one great picture of a pretty person like Perry on an album, you've seen 'em all, right?