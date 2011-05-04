Jesse James talks Sandra Bullock on 'Good Morning America'

Promoting his new book, American Outlaw, Sandra Bullock's ex-husband Jesse James was on Good Morning America this morning, in clips from a taped interview with Vicki Mabrey that will air tonight on Nightline. Though he's hard on himself, he also admits that "I can't worry about [Bullock] anymore. I think I've spent a good chunk of the last five or six years worrying only about her and what she thinks and what I should do and, like, you know, controlling all my movements and everything else. I think it's time to worry about Jesse and making sure Jesse's happy."

James was crucified publicly for cheating on his famous wife, right after she'd won the Oscar for The Blind Side, so it will be interesting to see how people will react to his now saying that his devotion to his ex "controlled [his] movements and everything else" while he was simultaneously undermining their marriage.

James claims he didn't write the book to make himself look better, and he'll have to confront questions about his decision to include the details of how he confessed his adulterous affairs to Bullock. James doesn't criticize her in the book; Mabrey said this morning that "She remains America's Sweetheart." But does James have license to publicize that deeply personal, deeply painful moment — for profit — after what he did?

American Outlaw may be part of James' cathartic recovery, but how do you think his book will effect his public reputation?