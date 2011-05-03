As expected, Scott Pelley will replace Katie Couric as anchor of the CBS Evening News. The 60 Minutes reporter will assume the post on June 6 and the nightly broadcast will be renamed CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley. He will also serve as the broadcast’s executive producer.

“Scott has it all. He has the experience, the credibility and he is among the very best reporters ever to work at CBS News,” said CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager in a statement. “In more than two decades at CBS News, he has distinguished himself at every level, right up to his current role at 60 Minutes, where his work has been incomparable. We like to think of CBS News as the ‘reporter’s network,’ and I can’t think of anybody in this business better suited for the anchor chair than Scott.”