Phil Spector's murder conviction appeal is rejected by a California court

type Music Current Status In Season

Phil Spector’s attempt to overturn his murder conviction was rejected yesterday by a California appeals court, according to the AP.

The producer was convicted in April, 2009, of fatally shooting actress Lana Clarkson. Spector is currently serving a sentence of 19 years to life for second degree murder.

The appeals court dismissed the claim by Spector’s defense attorney Dennis Riordan that the prosecution should not have been allowed to call female witnesses who alleged Spector had threatened them with guns. The court also rejected the assertion that Clarkson might have killed herself.

Riordan later said that he would seek a re-hearing before the court and that he was prepared to petition the California Supreme Court.

(Follow the Music Mix on Twitter: @EWMusicMix.)

More on EW.com:

‘The Agony and the Ecstasy of Phil Spector’: If you love pop music, you must see this movie