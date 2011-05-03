President Barack Obama to give '60 Minutes' first Osama bin Laden interview

Have you ever wanted to hear that 60 Minutes clock more? Just two days after President Barack Obama announced the news to the world that Osama bin Laden, the terrorist who masterminded the 9/11 attacks against the United States, was shot and killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in Pakistan, 60 Minutes has scored the first interview with the commander in chief.

CBS confirmed to EW that segment with Steve Kroft will air on Sunday, May 8 (7 p.m. ET). The interview will take place this Wednesday, May 4, at the White House.

The segment should boast huge ratings for the program, as it will be the first time Obama will field questions regarding the death of bin Laden. The President and First Lady Michelle Obama appeared in an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, which aired on Monday, but their interview was filmed before the bin Laden news.