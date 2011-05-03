Michelle Obama can Dougie

Eat your heart out, Eleanor Roosevelt. You might have been a powerful force behind the New Deal, but we've got a First Lady who can Dougie… and do the Running Man. After the jump, check out a video of First Lady Michelle Obama encouraging kids to dance to Beyoncé's "Move Your Body" by showing them a few of her own moves. Now, this is how you combat childhood obesity. After all, the Obamas have got a lot to dance about.