Michelle Obama can Dougie

By Kate Ward May 03, 2011 at 11:09 PM EDT
Advertisement

Eat your heart out, Eleanor Roosevelt. You might have been a powerful force behind the New Deal, but we've got a First Lady who can Dougie… and do the Running Man. After the jump, check out a video of First Lady Michelle Obama encouraging kids to dance to Beyoncé's "Move Your Body" by showing them a few of her own moves. Now, this is how you combat childhood obesity. After all, the Obamas have got a lot to dance about.

Read more:

President Barack Obama to give '60 Minutes' first Osama bin Laden interview

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's 'Oprah Winfrey Show' visit airs one day after Bin Laden news

Seth Meyers cracks up the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Rush Limbaugh doesn't think Michelle Obama is fit to fight obesity. Seriously.

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com