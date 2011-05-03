'Dancing With the Stars': Eliminated contestant is...

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 03/21/11 performer Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough broadcaster ABC seasons 24 Current Status In Season

Update: Annie’s recap is live. Don’t click through if you don’t want to know! After a results show featuring Nicki Minaj, James Blunt, and a ballerina phenom, the contestant twirling off the planks and heading home tonight is….

Kendra Wilkinson and her professional partner Louis Van Amstel.

Kirstie’s leopard-print bra straps and Maks’ incredible “eff you, Carrie Ann” facial expression encourage DANCMSTRs ’round the world to discuss tonight’s results, check out the Hidden Gems of Week 7, and come back later on for my full elimination recap. Tomorrow afternoon, look for “The Host’s Leaderboard,” my new weekly chat series with high-kick specialist Tom Bergeron, on PopWatch.

