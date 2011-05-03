'Dancing With the Stars': Eliminated contestant is...

Annie Barrett
May 03, 2011 at 12:00 PM EDT

Dancing With the Stars

type
TV Show
genre
Reality TV
run date
03/21/11
performer
Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough
broadcaster
ABC
seasons
24
Current Status
In Season

Update: Annie’s recap is live. Don’t click through if you don’t want to know! After a results show featuring Nicki Minaj, James Blunt, and a ballerina phenom, the contestant twirling off the planks and heading home tonight is…. 

Kendra Wilkinson and her professional partner Louis Van Amstel.

Kirstie’s leopard-print bra straps and Maks’ incredible “eff you, Carrie Ann” facial expression encourage DANCMSTRs ’round the world to discuss tonight’s results, check out the Hidden Gems of Week 7, and come back later on for my full elimination recap. Tomorrow afternoon, look for “The Host’s Leaderboard,” my new weekly chat series with high-kick specialist Tom Bergeron, on PopWatch.

