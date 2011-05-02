Osama bin Laden movie directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Talk about good timing. President Barack Obama's May 1 announcement that the U.S. had killed Osama bin Laden is easily the biggest story of the year, and as luck would have it, EW has confirmed that since 2008, The Hurt Locker's Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal have been working on a film version of a book called Kill Bin Laden. They were so far along, in fact, the duo were looking to shoot their film this summer with independent financing from Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures. They still plan to move forward, but while the book details the failed attempt to take out the Al Qaeda leader in the Dec. 2001 battle of Tora Bora in Afghanistan, the script will now likely change to include a much more triumphant (and Hollywood friendly) ending.