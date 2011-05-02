Michael Jackon's doctor gets more time to prep involuntary manslaughter defense

A judge has delayed the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray until September, ruling that his lawyers need more time to prepare his involuntary manslaughter defense in the Michael Jackson case, according to the Associated Press. Murray's attorneys requested more time after prosecutors announced plans to call expert witnesses, a move that required Murray himself to waive his right to a speedy trial within 60 days of his preliminary hearing. A progress hearing was set for June 3, and a new jury will be determined on Sept. 8.