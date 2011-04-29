E! Royal Wedding Coverage hats

I'm setting my DVR to record tonight's Kathy Griffin Royal Wedding special (TV Guide, 8 p.m. ET) and Royal Wedding edition of Joan Rivers' Fashion Police (E!, 10 p.m. ET) specifically to see what they have to say about the hats. Poor Princess Beatrice, pictured. I think the world agreed that her hat was the worst. "Princess Beatrice's ridiculous Royal Wedding hat" already has a Facebook page and more than 16,000 fans.

Those hats were the only reason to tune in for the hours of arrivals — other than to hear Piers Morgan discuss who has a cocaine problem. You agree? Actor Rupert Everett — "the quintessential English gentleman" who appeared in-studio in jeans (jeans?!) to help TLC fill time — certainly had fun tearing into them. He said Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie looked like something out of Alice in Wonderland. As as for Victoria Beckham? "Posh Spice looked as if she was auditioning for the Joel Grey part in Cabaret. What did she have on her head? Some sort of cash register with antennae?"