Colin Farrell talks 'Total Recall'

With shooting on a remake of the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller Total Recall beginning in late May, Colin Farrell — who stars as a man who implants memories of a Martian adventure only to discover he may be a secret agent whose mind has been wiped — doesn’t have much time to bulk up to Arnold size. ”I’ve still got six weeks,” Farrell jokes, flexing a bicep. ”As a real homage, I’m going to do an Austrian accent.” Kidding aside, the new version is faithful to the original Philip K. Dick short story, meaning the action will not actually take place on the Red Planet. ”It stays on planet Earth,” says Farrell, who also hints that it’s not our Earth but rather futuristic cities built on the remnants of our civilization. ”Geographically, topographically, the land is reconfigured. I don’t even know how to explain it.” Directed by Len Wiseman, the thriller is due out Aug. 3, 2012.