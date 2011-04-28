Jon Stewart on yesterday's Obama birther 'non-shell.' Plus, the best explanation of Donald Trump's hair I've ever seen
There are so many nuggets of wisdom in Jon Stewart's breakdown of what he calls the "non-shell" that was dropped yesterday when President Obama called a press conference to reiterate — more than two years after he took office — that he was, in fact, born in America. Among them? The introduction of the word "non-shell" to my dictionary (and quite possibly a new PopWatch category).
He also created a visual aid for people — like yours truly — who never quite understood what was going on atop Donald Trump's head. (I knew it was bad news, but never dwelled too much on the matter.) Now, if only Stewart had a diagram for us to explain what was going on inside Trump's head.
