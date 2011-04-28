'The X Factor': Corbin Bleu in talks to co-host

The lineup for Fox's X Factor is nearly complete: EW has learned High School Musical actor-singer Corbin Bleu is close to joining the competition series as co-host, alongside previously reported co-host finalist, Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Sources emphasize that neither Bleu or Scherzinger are locked in, but both are close to signing on with the series. Meanwhile, time is getting short: X Factor must have its full judging and hosting team in place by May 8 — that's when the production begins shooting the audition rounds before the judges.

As for the rest of the team, we're still hearing the same names as the finish line approaches that have been previously reported: L.A. Reid (who is confirmed), along with Cheryl Cole and Paula Abdul, joining Simon Cowell.

Bleu has a slew of credits with Disney productions, and last year appeared on an episode of The Good Wife. Scherzinger was a guest judge on the UK edition of X Factor and has judged NBC's The Sing Off.

