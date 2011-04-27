'The Voice': Javier Colon is clearly the early favorite -- WATCH!

type TV Show genre Reality TV, Music run date 04/26/11 performer Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys broadcaster NBC seasons 14 Current Status In Season

After last night’s premiere of the The Voice, there is some dissension on whether NBC’s new singing competition is “a garish bore,” as EW’s Ken Tucker says in his review, or surprisingly entertaining — at least in the blind audition round — as I would argue. What’s not up for debate, however: 33-year-old father-of-two Javier Colon, who sang a stripped version of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” is the one to beat so far. Watch the clip below. It shows the best of the blind audition concept: A talented performer, all four coaches (Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Blake Shelton) pushing their “I Want You” buttons, and the contestant getting to choose which star will be his mentor after they each try to woo him to his or her team.

UPDATE: No wonder everyone wanted him: Per Javier’s Facebook page, his résumé includes two solo albums on Capitol before he broke out of the “urban R&B” mold and started opening for the likes of Joss Stone and the Indigo Girls.

Read more:

Full recap of ‘The Voice’ series premiere

Ken Tucker’s review of ‘The Voice’: Shaddup, already!