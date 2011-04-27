Royal Wedding poll: Whose commentary are you most looking forward to?

Today, TLC announced that Rupert Everett and Ivana Trump will join What Not to Wear's Clinton Kelly, Say Yes the Dress: Atlanta's Monte Durham, and former Paradise Hotel/The Swan host Amanda Byram in London to offer commentary on Friday's Royal Wedding. (Say Yes the Dress' Randy Fenoli will handle on-air coverage of the network's five-hour Times Square viewing party, which will include a live performance by Colbie Caillat.) Truth be told, I'd have preferred to see Everett sitting alongside Kathy Griffin, Joan Collins, and company over on the TV Guide Channel — or "deputized" by E! for Joan Rivers' Fashion Police special instead of Tori Spelling — but not all of us get our fairytale ending. But with all these commentators commentating on the royal nuptials, who are you most looking forward to hearing talk dresses, crowns, and boutineers? Vote in our poll below!