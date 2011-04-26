'DWTS': Are Kendra Wilkinson and her 'killer boobs' too sexy for the dance floor?

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 03/21/11 performer Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough broadcaster ABC seasons 24 Current Status In Season

Well, Kendra Wilkinson only did what she was told. After partner Louis Van Amstel implored his amateur partner to shake everything she had for Monday’s edition of Dancing with the Stars, Wilkinson shimmied more than enough in her mini tassled sheath to invite comments like “revenge of the stripper” and “the attack of the killer boobs” from Bruno Tonioli. But the judges weren’t the only ones reacting to her suggestive moves: The duo’s performance was mostly captured in long shots, prompting Van Amstel to question the cameramen’s motives.

“I noticed it last week,” the pro said to reporters afterwards. ‘Why do they film from so far?” No one needs to explain it to Wilkinson. “It’s only too sexy on Kendra,” she said. “If this outfit and this dance was on somebody else, like a professional dancer, you wouldn’t even think [she was too sexy for TV]. Because of where I come from and because I lived at the Playboy Mansion, that `too sexy for TV’ is all over my forehead.”

She doesn’t fault Tonioli for his stripper comments, however. (Even Judge Len Goodman told Wilkinson that “the more you gyrated the more I palpitated. You fulfilled one of my guilty pleasures.”) “The judges sometimes use what they know against me, but that’s the way it goes,” Wilkinson said. “I’m a celebrity. I’m out there. That’s what happens.”

The former co-star of The Girls Next Door admitted that she felt a lot more confident on Monday. She and Van Amstel earned 25 out of 30 points for their samba. “I think I changed my attitude and it showed through the dance. It’s such a difference between going into week one and this week with the samba. I remember saying to Louis if I make eye contact with one person on the first week, I will just freeze and I will shut down and I will cry. Tonight, I made eye contact with every single person it the audience with a smile on my face and I actually meant it. I believed in myself and the judges believed in me and it was all a great thing.” — With reporting from Carrie Borzillo