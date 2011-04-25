Kate Voegele premieres new song 'Heart In Chains' on 'One Tree Hill,' but you can hear it here first!

Singer-songwriter Kate Voegele has been a fixture on One Tree Hill for a few seasons now, managing to balance her career as an actress with her life as a musician.

On May 17, she'll release Gravity Happens, her followup to 2009's A Fine Mess. And on that same day, Voegele will premiere her brand-new song "Heart In Chains" on the season finale of OTH via a performance by her character, Mia Catalano.

First though, you can hear the track here exclusively:

Gravity Happens will be the 24-year-old's third album. Her career has been unique, as her debut album Don't Look Away earned her the One Tree Hill job, and the show has in turn been a launching point for many of Voegele's new songs (including her cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah"). An entertainment hall of mirrors!

Readers, what do you think of the song?

