Chelsea Kane, Mark Ballas, and others (psst! Pia Toscano!) perform all-star rendition of Rebecca Black's 'Friday'

By Kate Ward
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:17 PM EDT
Ah, Rebecca Black’s “Friday.” The viral sensation is just like mono: It’s catchy, and just will never go away. So, today in “Friday” news, the Black hit has become a favorite amongst our Dancing With the Stars contestants, including Chelsea Kane and pro Mark Ballas, who perform their own beat-boxing version, titled “Friday (DWTS remix),” in the video embedded after the jump. Some Hidden Gems: The hula hoop hanging on the door in the background, Chelsie Hightower and Romeo, and a certain American Idol contestant who is probably not just friends with Ballas. That’s right, Pia Toscano, set to perform on the dancing reality show this week! Looks like she’s regularly kickin’ in the backseat in the DWTS studios. Check out their performance after the jump!

