Dr. Dre makes speakers for Chrysler, now just taunting fans about 'Detox'

Dr. Dre's long-awaited Detox still doesn't have a release date, but when the record finally does hit, there will be a vehicle available with the special speakers to properly bump said collection.

Chrysler pulled back the curtain on their new 300 Sedan at the New York Auto Show late last week, and it features a speaker system designed by Dre himself as part of his Beats By Dre collection (which until now has focused on headphones and computer sound packages). Check out the new commercial (which features Dre himself) after the jump.

In the ad, the narrator intones, "If you're waiting for good things to come to you, you'll be waiting a pretty long time." Does that mean that Dre is just taunting his audience, who have been patiently waiting for Detox? Or is he secretly trying to temper expectations for the release? (You know, like "You have to wait for good things, but terrible things will show up eventually.")

Still, it's a cool-looking car with pretty nasty speakers. And perhaps Dre's involvement will boost sales the way that Eminem's Super Bowl ad did (after his blockbuster "Lose Yourself"-showcasing clip debuted earlier this year, sales reportedly went up 191 percent).