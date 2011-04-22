Oprah Winfrey on why OWN can't pick up canceled ABC soaps -- VIDEO
Warning, Erica Kane fans: This isn't good news. In the midst of shooting the final season of The Oprah Winfrey Show, launching a cable network, publishing a magazine, and taping an addictive little reality show called Season 25: Behind the Scenes, the Queen of Daytime took the time to address desperate fans of All My Children and One Life to Life about why she can't air the canceled soaps on OWN. She doesn't say anything that we don't already know — there's no money in programming daytime sudsers anymore, kids! — but it's pretty dang cool of La Winfrey to give it some attention. If only she had better news for you lovers of Llanview.
AMC will end in September, followed by OLTL in January 2012, to make way for the unscripted shows The Chew and The Revolution.
You can check out Winfrey's video below:
Read more:
Comments have been disabled on this post