Denise Richards talks Charlie Sheen on 'Watch What Happens Live': 'I don't know if he's sober or not.'

As we know, Denise Richards life is (colon) complicated. Of course, the fact that she’s still associated with ex-husband Charlie Sheen — with whom she has two children — doesn’t help simplify matters. So it’s no surprise Andy Cohen asked Richards about Sheen during Thursday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. Among topics discussed, Cohen asked Richards about Sheen’s “Violent Torpedo of Truth” tour, during which Sheen has repeatedly insulted the actress. Said Richards, “I think for me it’s really sad to see him on this path … I’ve heard he’s chosen to use me in part of his tour, and that’s hurtful, but that’s his choice.” Indeed, Richards has remained quite diplomatic discussing Sheen (“This is his lifestyle, and I’ve accepted it”), even offering to care for his children with estranged wife Brooke Mueller. Cohen also asked Richards whether or not she thinks Sheen is sober. Her answer: “I’m not with him … I don’t know if he’s sober or not.” See the interview embedded after the jump.

