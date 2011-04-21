'The Change-Up' red band trailer: Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds pull a 'Freaky Friday'

The opening moments of the new red band trailer for this summer's The Change-Up are full of gross-out gags — yay for diaper-changing! — and plenty of R-rated titillation. Jason Bateman is a married-with-children schlub; Ryan Reynolds is his womanizing best friend. While relieving themselves into a magical fountain, both men express a wish to exchange lives. Lightning strikes… and surprise, they're living in each other's bodies! I have an undying love for body-switching comedies (Freaky Friday, Vice Versa, and the utterly hilarious Face/Off), and with Olivia Wilde and Leslie Mann providing support, this looks like it could be fun. Check out the trailer after the jump.