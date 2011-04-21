Rihanna's 'S&M' hits No. 1 on the Billboard hot 100 singles chart

Rihanna's "S&M" whips past Katy Perry's "E.T." to claim the top spot this week on the Billboard hot 100 singles chart.

It pushes Perry's Kanye West-assisted track to No. 2. While the Black Eyed Peas' "Just Can't Get Enough," again holds at No. 3.

And as title track from Lady Gaga's forthcoming Born This Way exits the top 10, its second single, "Judas," debuts at No. 10. Check out the full top 10 after the jump.

April 21, 2011′s Billboard hot 100 top 10

No. 1 – Rihanna, "S&M"

No. 2 – Katy Perry, "E.T."

No. 3 – Black Eyed Peas, "Just Can't Get Enough"

No. 4 – Jeremih, "Down on Me"

No. 5 – Cee-Lo Green, "F**k You (Forget You)"

No. 6 – Adele, "Rolling in the Deep"

No. 7 – Chris Brown, "Look at Me Now"

No. 8 – Jennifer Lopez, "On the Floor"

No. 9 – Britney Spears, "Till the World Ends"

No. 10 – Lady Gaga, "Judas"