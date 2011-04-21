'Glee': Hear New Directions cover Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' here
Because you haven't heard enough about the Lady yet today, Glee has gone Gaga once again.
The Fox series, which has already covered Lady Gaga's "Telephone," "Bad Romance," and "Poker Face," is tackling the superstar's anthem "Born This Way" on Tuesday's special 90-minute episode.
The New Directions version finds Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz) and Mercedes (Amber Riley) taking lead vocals with support from Kurt (Chris Colfer). Listen to the tune below:
