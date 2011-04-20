Watch Beastie Boys' 'Make Some Noise' video, part of celebrity-packed 'Fight For Your Right Revisited' short film

If you can't wait until midnight to flip on MTV2/mtvU/VH1 Classic and watch Fight For Your Right Revisited — a star-stuffed short film by the Beastie Boys that debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival — it's time to get ill right now. MTV has just posted a five-minute-plus video for "Make Some Noise," which is the first single from the Beasties' new album Hot Sauce Committee, Part 2, and part of the 22-minute film. The action picks up where the video for 1986's "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!)" left off, and boasts lots of shattering glass and celebrities ranging from Elijah Wood to Seth Rogen to Danny McBride to Chloe Sevigny to… well, you'll see when you press play. And brace yourself for a creepy cowbell performance by Will Ferrell.