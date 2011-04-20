Lady Gaga joins Justin Timberlake on 'Saturday Night Live' season finale. Talk about a must-see!

By Kate Ward April 20, 2011 at 08:30 PM EDT
Credit: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/AP Images

What do you get when you combine one of Saturday Night Live's best hosts with one of Saturday Night Live's most interesting musical guests? Why, probably the most anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live in quite some time! Not only is the NBC sketch comedy series blessing us with a Tina Fey hosting stint May 7, but they're also closing the season with Justin Timberlake — with Lady Gaga as musical guest. That's right: The singer is set to return to the SNL stage for the first time since performing 2009, but I'm left hoping she'll also enjoy some comedic airtime during the show.

Who's with me? And who else is wondering if she'll wear something better suited to performing in Studio 8H this time?

