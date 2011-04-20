Kanye West Foundation closes

By Mandi Bierly April 20, 2011 at 01:29 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Joe Kohen/WireImage.com

The Kanye West Foundation, a charity founded by his late mother to help combat the high school dropout rate by providing music production programs for under-served youth, closed last month.

The New York Times obtained an email its former executive director, Joseph Collins, sent to associates in March. "I am reaching out to let you know that the Kanye West Foundation (kanyewestfoundation.org) has officially closed it doors after a successful 4+ years of programming and events," Collins wrote. "It has been an incredible experience working with Kanye and the board to realize his mother's vision and I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead the Foundation."

Collins declined to comment for the Times. A rep for West has not returned EW's request for comment.

Read more:

Kanye West, 30 Seconds to Mars among new nominees for MTV OMAs — EXCLUSIVE

Katy Perry's 'E.T.' video feat. Kanye West: Watch the bizarro sci-fi fest here!

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com