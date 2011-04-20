Kanye West Foundation closes

The New York Times obtained an email its former executive director, Joseph Collins, sent to associates in March. "I am reaching out to let you know that the Kanye West Foundation (kanyewestfoundation.org) has officially closed it doors after a successful 4+ years of programming and events," Collins wrote. "It has been an incredible experience working with Kanye and the board to realize his mother's vision and I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead the Foundation."