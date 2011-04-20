Emma Watson introduces the trailer for 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2' videogame -- EXCLUSIVE

Fox

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, the final film in the blockbuster movie franchise, brings to a close a few other long-running aspects of the Harry Potter franchise, as well. Among them: the last official videogame adaptation, due in stores July 12, just three days before the opening of the film. The Harry Potter videogames from publisher Electronic Arts and developer EA Bright Light Studios have gotten better as the series has progressed, with the recent installments doing a commendable job of capturing the darkening tone of J.K. Rowling’s stories and making wand fighting actually rather fun and cool. Judging from the cinema-style trailer for Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (which includes a brief, friendly intro from Hermione’s movie alter-ego, Emma Watson), EA intends to go out with its biggest bang yet. Although I have to admit, what sticks with me the most from this spot isn’t the demonstration of how the game plays, but the sick sight of Hogwarts under catastrophic siege by Lord Voldemort’s forces. Based on what I know of the movie, these images are a pretty accurate representation of the all-out wizarding war that awaits us on the big screen this summer. Check out the trailer below:

PS: Now, when can we see a little bit of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7?

