'The Dark Knight Rises' officially adds Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to cast

Warner Bros. has announced the official casting of Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and Joseph-Gordon Levitt in Christopher Nolan's third Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises. Cotillard will play Miranda Tate, described as "a Wayne Industries board member eager to help a still-grieving Bruce Wayne [played by Christian Bale] resume his father's philanthropic endeavors for Gotham." Gordon-Levitt will play John Blake, described as "a Gotham City beat cop assigned to special duty under the command of Commissioner Gordon [played by Gary Oldman]." Both actors appeared in Nolan's 2010 smash Inception. They'll join Anne Hathaway (playing Selina Kyle) and fellow Inception alum Tom Hardy (playing the villain Bane), who were formally cast in January.