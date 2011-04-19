'The Dark Knight Rises' officially adds Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to cast

By Jeff Jensen April 19, 2011 at 06:11 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Toby Canham/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Batman

Show More
type
  • TV Show
network
genre

Warner Bros. has announced the official casting of Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and Joseph-Gordon Levitt in Christopher Nolan's third Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises. Cotillard will play Miranda Tate, described as "a Wayne Industries board member eager to help a still-grieving Bruce Wayne [played by Christian Bale] resume his father's philanthropic endeavors for Gotham." Gordon-Levitt will play John Blake, described as "a Gotham City beat cop assigned to special duty under the command of Commissioner Gordon [played by Gary Oldman]." Both actors appeared in Nolan's 2010 smash Inception. They'll join Anne Hathaway (playing Selina Kyle) and fellow Inception alum Tom Hardy (playing the villain Bane), who were formally cast in January.

Read more:

Joseph Gordon Levitt joins 'Dark Knight Rises'… but not as Falcone

Marion Cotillard joins 'The Dark Knight Rises': report

Batman
type
  • TV Show
rating
genre
network

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com