Pia Toscano to perform on 'Dancing With the Stars'

That date with Mark Ballas sure paid off. Former American Idol contestant Pia Toscano will perform on Dancing With the Stars next Tuesday, and Ballas will dance to her tune with Karina Smirnoff. The announcement was made on Tuesday's show.

Toscano's ouster from Idol two weeks ago proved to be one of the most controversial exits from the show in its ten-season history. Very soon afterwards, Toscano was reportedly romantically linked with DWTS pro Ballas, a relationship both she and Ballas have since tried to play down in the press. (Possibly adding fuel to the fire: Both Idol and DWTS shoot in adjacent soundstages at CBS Television City in Los Angeles.)

Toscano is also set to appear on American Idol tomorrow. Once eliminated from the show, contestants like Toscano are handled by 19 Entertainment and free to do various appearances on other network shows like The Tonight Show, etc.

After the show, Ballas admitted to reporters that he didn't know about Toscano's appearance until it was announced by Tom Bergeron. "We get no say on Tuesday performances," the pro admitted. "It was all the producer's call." When asked if he plans to give Toscano any tips, Ballas replied, " She doesn't need my advice. She's fine. She's awesome." — Reporting by Carrie Borzillo

