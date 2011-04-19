Elizabeth Banks in talks to play Effie in 'The Hunger Games'

Elizabeth Banks is in serious talks to play bright-eyed, chipper-voiced Effie Trinket in Gary Ross’ adaptation of The Hunger Games, EW has confirmed. If she indeed signs on for the role, Banks would play the officious candy pink-haired handler of District 12 tributes Katniss and Peeta, brought to life by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson respectively. EW’s own Keith Staskiewicz has long had his fingers crossed for Banks in the supporting role. (And while he is a total smarty pants, and completely called this potential casting, I have a wildly different take on Effie’s character. “Gleefully,” my foot.)

The Hunger Games goes into production in North Carolina at the end of May.

