Ryan Gosling not starring in Disney's 'Lone Ranger'

Tonto’s going to need another partner: A rep for Ryan Gosling has confirmed to EW that the Blue Valentine actor will not be playing the title character in Disney’s big-screen version of The Lone Ranger, which is scheduled to head to theaters in 2014. Over the weekend, various outlets reported that the actor was in talks to star alongside Johnny Depp (as Tonto) in the movie. Reports of the talks, however, were premature, as Gosling’s schedule was not yet firmed up. The actor will next appear in July 29’s Crazy, Stupid, Love.