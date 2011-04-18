Logo greenlights two new series, renews shows like 'RuPaul's Drag Race' for 2012
Advertisement
Logo, the gay and lesbian network, has announced that it will be greenlighting two new series for the 2011/2012 TV season: Sex Rx, a docu-series about a group of people being treated for issues like sex addiction, and The A-List: Dallas, a new addition to its A-List franchise. Additionally, RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, and the NewNowNext Awards will all be returning in 2012. These series will join previously announced Logo originals Setup Squad, a reality show about a matchmaking firm, and Pretty Hurts, which follows Rand Rusher, the “injectionist to the stars.”
Comments