Logo greenlights two new series, renews shows like 'RuPaul's Drag Race' for 2012

By Hillary Busis
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:50 PM EDT
Advertisement

Logo, the gay and lesbian network, has announced that it will be greenlighting two new series for the 2011/2012 TV season: Sex Rx, a docu-series about a group of people being treated for issues like sex addiction, and The A-List: Dallas, a new addition to its A-List franchise. Additionally, RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, and the NewNowNext Awards will all be returning in 2012. These series will join previously announced Logo originals Setup Squad, a reality show about a matchmaking firm, and Pretty Hurts, which follows Rand Rusher, the “injectionist to the stars.”

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com