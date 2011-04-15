'Supernatural': Sam and Dean travel to the Old West in 'Frontierland' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

In the episode, titled “Frontierland,” Sam and Dean get sent back in time to the Old West by Castiel to find the Colt and end up having an encounter with Samuel Colt himself. Personally, I’ve never argued with good-looking men in cowboy gear, and I’m certainly not going to start complaining now.

When I spoke with Jensen Ackles last month about the episode, he shared my enthusiasm for the cowboy experience. “I didn’t get to ride a horse [on screen], which I was a little bummed about,” he said. “But I did get all gussied up and got to have a shoot-out at high noon. There’s some good stuff in there. I probably enjoyed that more than most people would think. I ended up, on my lunch break, taking the horses for rides. We had horses in the background, and I was like, ‘Listen, I got my boots and my duster on. So I’m getting on that horse.’ So I would make the [horse wrangler] take me on rides up in the mountains.”