Penelope Cruz on being a Gleek and having to pee in the sea on 'Pirates 4' -- EXCLUSIVE

Penélope Cruz is a Gleek. The Spanish actress tells EW that she shares husband Javier Bardem’s love for Glee. Bardem is a huge fan of the Fox show who has expressed interesting in playing a guest role and Cruz admits that she too is a Gleek. “It’s actually the only thing that I watch on television,” she says.

Cruz won an Oscar nomination for her role in the musical Nine in 2009, and she admits the idea of following in the footsteps of fellow Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow and taking a part on the songs-stuffed TV sensation is appealing. “Gwyneth was amazing,” says Cruz. “She was so funny and she has such an amazing voice. And once you’ve done a musical you always want to do it again. I would love to do more musicals, in TV or film. Not on Broadway, because I’m not brave enough to do that yet. But I love musicals.”

Cruz also admitted that while filming the Rob Marshall-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides last year, the Oscar-winning actress was forced to pee in the ocean while filming in Puerto Rico. “Rob and Johnny [Depp] and Jerry Bruckheimer all really took care of me and made all the changes that were necessary to have total safety,” Cruz explained. “But they left Johnny and I on a deserted island with no bathrooms to do a helicopter shot. That for a pregnant woman can be a little bit of a problem. So for those few hours I had to keep going into the water every 15 minutes. [Laughs] That was one of those things that you remember forever.”

You can read more about Penélope Cruz, Pirates 4, and all the rest of the season’s upcoming cinematic treats in the new Summer Movie Preview issue of Entertainment Weekly.

Read more:

‘Pirates 4’ headed for Cannes Film Festival

Penelope Cruz to make another movie with Woody Allen